Ruby, an 11-year-old Dachshund, was struck by a 4x4 as she and her owner crossed Central Beach towards Lytham Green at around 1.30pm.

It is understood Ruby was walking behind her owner on its lead when a waiting driver – believing the zebra crossing to be clear – moved forward and struck her.

A crowd of people rushed over to help and Ruby was taken to a local vets, but sadly died from her injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11-year-old Dachshund died after being run over by a 4X4 on a zebra crossing in Central Beach, Lytham at around 1.30pm on Sunday (April 17)

A spokesman for Fylde Council said: “The incident was a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the owner at this incredibly difficult time.”

A visitor to the resort, who was left shaken by what he witnessed, said: “We saw the whole thing as we were in a car waiting for people crossing over on the opposite side of the car involved .

“The lady with the dog was crossing over with the dog on a long lead meaning when the dogs owner was across the dog was almost 1/3 of the way into the road on the other side.

“Once the dog was run over we beeped our horn and gestured to the driver who then pulled up on the opposite side of the road and he looked devastated when he realised what had happened .

“He expressed how sorry he was to everyone and the traffic on both sides of the road .

“Meanwhile the dogs’ owner realised what had happened while a guy picked the dog up out of the road and put it down on the verge.

“The dog wasn’t moving and its owner fell to the ground devastated. It was really unsettling to see.”