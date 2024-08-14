Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new patisserie set up by a finalist on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals has now opened in St Annes.

Raf Perussi’s new enterprise, called Beurre, is up and running in The Crescent and is already creating a lot of interest. It offers a range of handmade desserts, chocolates and other seasonal items, as well as coffee.

A message on social media told new customers: “We are thrilled to announce that Beurre Patisserie is now open and ready to serve you!

“Located at 2 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes, our patisserie offers an exquisite selection of desserts crafted by Raf!”

Raf impressed the judges in the 2023 season of Bake Off when he appeared with his team-mate Andrew Harwood of the highly-rated Harwoods Patisserie in Standish, Wigan. The confectioner said, prior to the St Annes patisserie opening: "As a finalist in the 2023 season ofBake Off: The Professionals, I'm thrilled to share my passion for baking with all of you.

"I can't wait to delight your taste buds with my experience and creativity.

"Thank you for your support and I hope to see you soon at Beurre Patisserie."

This week, Beurre will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 10am.