Blackpool’s Backlot Cinema diner will not be reopening tomorrow as its current arrangement comes to an end today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the cinema itself has new operators and will come under the umbrella of The Arc Cinema group on Friday, the eatery is not part of that offer.

The licensed, 106-seat American-style diner has been serving up a range of burgers, nachos, salads and drinks to cinema goers since the complex opened last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Backlot Cinema diner will not reopen on Friday and a new operator is being sought to run it | National World

However The Arc, which is to continue to offer all the customer deals available under the previous regime, and will keep the same staff, does not operate restaurants in any of its other sites.

That means that Blackpool Council, which owns the cinema building, is now actively seeking another party to run the diner.

Brian Gilligan, director of The Arc Cinema said: “We run cinemas, we don’t run restaurants, so we will not be operating the diner.

“However, we would welcome its reopening as a neighbour amenity which can serve our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gilligan added that the contract to run the Backlot was a long term arrangement with Blackpool Council.

The Backlot Cinema has new operators | National World

He said: “Cinemas are facing a real challenge because now people can watch films on Netflix or Sky and can do so cheaply, from the comfort of their own homes.

“So cinema groups like ourselves really have to offer something good to bring in our customers and keep them coming.

“I believe you cannot beat the cinema experience. If you watch a comedy film, it’s better if you have thirty people laughing than if it’s just a few of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you see a horror film at a cinema, it’s better to hear half the auditorium gasp than if it’s someone’s just sat at home.

“Run-down, half hearted cinemas will struggle but if you have a lovely cinema building with friendly staff who are passionate about their job – like you have at the Backlot Cinema – it will thrive.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said of the restaurant: “The diner will be remarketed."