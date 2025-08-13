The new operators of Blackpool’s Backlot Cinena are set to take over this Friday - and have reassured customers that there will be no immediate changes.

The £21million multiplex, boasting an IMAX screen, will be run by The Arc Cinema, which takes over from John Sullivan who has been running the new facility since it opened on March 22, 2024.

Blackpool Council - the owner of the building - has brought about the change by seeking out a new tenant operator.

Arc is an experienced operator which runs cinemas across England and the Republic of Ireland and has an outlet in Preston.

The move has led to some concerns from regulars that the service they have been used to will change.

But Brian Gilligan, director of The Arc was keen to reassure customers, just days before the change takes place.

He said: “I’ve seen the comments that customers have made about the excellent service they’v had at the Backlot.

“The message is that from friday, it wil all be about continuity. it will be the same beautiful, modern building, the same excellent and welcoming staff led by their same general manager and the same films.

“All the good stuff which customers have come to expect and like - the free parking when validated, the monthly memberships, the FY1 deals - will continue.

“We also love the idea of the cinema being a community hub, so all the meeting areas, the auditoriums, the Hang Out foyer space, can be used for anything - from charities, to film club and sports teams.

“if we look after our communities, they will look after us and we know that altough Blackpool is a big tourism town, most of the ciustomers are local who live in the town all year round.”

Mr Gilligan said that once it became clear what kind of things Blackpool wanted, the Backlot - which will keep its name - will begin offerimg more bespoke items to the public.

He said: “It’sn ot a one size fits all appreach at The Arc - we have a cinema in Wexford in Ireland which caters for the local operatic interest, another in Daventry likes singalong screenings. We’re able to be flexibe.”

However, he confimed the cinema’s diner would close this Thursday and another operator would be found by Blackpool Council to run it.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “We recognise the important role the cinema plays in our town and have been working with Arc to make sure its customers continue to enjoy it. The new cinema not only brings more local people into the town centre, but it also supports other businesses and jobs in Blackpool.

“The cinema forms a key part of our broader £2 billion growth and prosperity programme, which is creating new opportunities and jobs, boosting the local economy and creating a better Blackpool for people who live and visit here.”

John Sullivan, the former director of the Backlot, commented today: “From August 15th, Arc Cinemas, a respected national cinema chain, will take over operation of The Backlot.

“We’re confident they will continue our work and provide a great experience for the people of Blackpool.We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far and grateful to everyone who has spent time with us at The Backlot.

“The Backlot has been a six-year labour of love, and I’m proud of the vibrant community hub we’ve built. Despite industry challenges, our team created something unique for Blackpool, and with Arc Cinemas taking the reins, I’m confident the cinema’s future is in great hands."