Baby orangutan Jarang at Blackpool Zoo set to undergo pioneering surgery

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Oct 2024, 19:52 BST
A baby orangutan in Blackpool is set to undergo pioneering surgery.

Earlier this year, keepers at Blackpool Zoo revealed infant orangutan Jarang as well as having developmental delays, he was born with a bilateral scrotal hernia that was hampering his mobility.

After consulting with experts from across the UK and beyond, including veterinary staff and specialist paediatricians, it was concluded that Jarang would need surgery which took place over the summer.

While little Jarang came through the operation and recovered well under the care of his mother, Jingga, unfortunately it was not successful and he still has the hernia.

Jarang the baby orangutan facing pioneering surgery at Blackpool ZooJarang the baby orangutan facing pioneering surgery at Blackpool Zoo
Jarang the baby orangutan facing pioneering surgery at Blackpool Zoo | Alison Allen, Blackpool Zoo

Now a decision has been made for him to have pioneering surgery rarely performed on orangutans.

A spokesman from Blackpool Zoo said: “Further discussions between our team and professionals from a wide variety of medical disciplines have taken place and it has been agreed that further surgery is necessary to give Jarang the best possible chance of becoming more mobile.

“Led by a specialist surgeon, this is a pioneering operation that is rarely performed on orangutans. It does still come with risks, but we are hopeful that it will be a success and we will keep you updated on his progress.

For more information about little Jarang’s journey follow the Blackpool Zoo blog here.

