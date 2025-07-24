A man who took Lancashire teenager Jay Slater to his Airbnb told an inquest there was no trouble between them before he disappeared.

Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was found dead in Tenerife in June 2024 several weeks after he went missing.

Ayub Qassim, giving evidence via videolink, was asked by Lancashire coroner Dr James Adeley whether there had been any altercation between him and Jay.

“There were no altercations,” Mr Qassim replied.

He said that after arriving at the Airbnb near the remote village of Masca, he went outside to move his car and saw Jay speaking with a neighbour.

She had reportedly told Jay that a bus would be coming soon, and Jay mentioned that his friends were waiting for him.

Mr Qassim said he was tired and told Jay he was going to bed, assuming Jay would wait at the nearby bus stop.

He added that if Jay had waited until he woke up, he would have driven him back to Los Cristianos.

Mr Qassim told the inquest he had met Jay a few days before the NRG festival in Playa de las Américas, which they were both attending.

The resumed inquest, held by Dr Adeley, previously heard that Jay’s injuries were consistent with a fall.

Jay’s friend Lucy Law also gave evidence via videolink. She told the inquest that she had tried to persuade Jay to return home on the night he disappeared.

They had arrived at Papagayo nightclub around midnight. At about 2am, Jay said he was going to the bar and toilet but he never returned.

Lucy later found him outside the venue. She said he may have been “kicked out” but wasn’t certain.

He left again, and when she found him a second time she told him she was going home.

“There’s no way I’m going home,” Jay replied. Their friend Brad later met up with Jay while Lucy went home.

At around 8.30am, Lucy received a phone call from Jay.

He told her he was “in the middle of nowhere” and that his phone was about to die. When she asked where he was, Jay said all he could see were mountains.

Lucy told him to go back to the Airbnb, but he responded: “I can’t go back there.”

She told the hearing that he didn’t sound frightened and believed that if there had been any kind of conflict he would have said so.

Lucy also said she knew nothing at the time about a stolen watch but had since heard "many rumours and stories".

The inquest continues.