Axel Rudakubana called Childline and asked “What should I do if I want to kill somebody?", it was revealed at his sentencing hearing on Thursday (January 23).

Speaking at Liverpool Crown Court, the prosecution revealed that Rudakubana had contacted Childline on October 4, 2019 - almost five years before the Southport attacks - and asked about killing someone.

She said: “In the days that followed he explained that he hated someone at school who’d bullied him. He felt angry and wanted to kill them. He said he had taken a knife to school but would only use it if the person really annoyed him.”.

Ms Heer KC told the court was told that a referral was then made to the police, who visited Rudakubana at home. He told them that he had taken a knife to school and said that he thought he would use it if he became angry.

Axel Rudakubana | PA

Formby’s Range High School was informed, though he had already been temporarily excluded after attacking a pupil with a hockey stick. He admitted to taking a knife to school on about ten previous occasions and was permanently excluded.

Rudakubana carried out a frenzied knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space on July 29, killing Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

Speaking at his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court Ms Heer KC said the “horrific injuries” Rudakubana inflicted on children were “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature”. She said that whilst under arrest at the police station he was heard to say, “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I’m so glad… so happy”.

He is due to be sentenced today.