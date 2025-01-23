Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A High Court judge ordered child-killer Axel Rudakubana to be removed from the dock as the full horror of the “sadistic” murders of three children in Southport were outlined.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Crown Court was told Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killings, admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Mr Justice Goose, ordered Rudakubana to leave the dock shortly after the start of the hearing as he shouted repeatedly.

One family member shouted “coward”, while others shook their heads as he left.

Rudakubana had been shouting: “It’s not my fault, I feel ill”, and repeatedly shouted for a paramedic.

The court heard that Rudakubana’s killings were a “pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the judge tried to carry on with the case, Rudakubana shouted: “Don’t continue.”

Axel Rudakubana | PA

Horrific CCTV was played to the court including footage showing one child trying to leave the building but being pulled back in.

Gasps and sobs were heard from the public gallery as the girl was seen to re-emerge and collapse on the floor outside.

One woman in the public gallery put her hand over her face and sobbed, being comforted by those sitting next to her, as the video was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members were given the option to leave court ahead of CCTV being played, but all remained in the court.

Police escort a prison van believed to contain Axel Rudakubana arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for his sentencing after he admitted the murders of three girls at a dance class in Southport | PA

In her opening of the case, Deanna Heer KC told the court: “Three children were killed, two of whom suffered particularly horrific injuries which are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature; and the defendant attempted to kill 10 others, inflicting a number of stab wounds upon them, including to their backs as they tried to escape.”

Wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical mask, Rudakubana entered the dock shortly after 11.45am.

He immediately sat and put his head down onto his knees and did not respond at all when asked to confirm his name.

Dock officers were then asked if they could hear proceedings, which they replied that they could.