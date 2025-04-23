Arson investigation underway after large fire breaks out at derelict church in Thornton
Four fire engines were dispatched to St Nicholas Owen Church Presbytery on Raikes Road at around 6.30pm last night.
Firefighters used three jets, multiple ladders and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the flames.
A drone was also deployed for assistance.
No injuries were reported by emergency services.
Lancashire Police today said they were “now investigating the incident as suspected arson.”
Officers asked anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or had CCTV or dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting log number LC-20250422-1246.
Alternatively, you can email the investigating officer directly at [email protected].