Four fire engines rush out to blaze at Thornton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four fire engines were called out to tackle an incident in Thornton where a large building was well ablaze when they arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crews were called out to the derelict property on Raikes Road, in the Stanah area, just after 6pm yesterday evening.

They brought along an aerial ladder platform and a drone to assist with the mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four fire engines attended the blaze at Thornton | National World

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service eaid: “The fire involved a large, detached derelict building consisting of two floors, approximately 17 metres by 7 metres in size.

“The crews used three jets, three triple extension ladders, one roof ladder, three thermal imaging cameras, one 13.5-metre ladder, and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries were reported .”