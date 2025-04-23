Four fire engines rush out to blaze at Thornton
Four fire engines were called out to tackle an incident in Thornton where a large building was well ablaze when they arrived.
The crews were called out to the derelict property on Raikes Road, in the Stanah area, just after 6pm yesterday evening.
They brought along an aerial ladder platform and a drone to assist with the mission.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service eaid: “The fire involved a large, detached derelict building consisting of two floors, approximately 17 metres by 7 metres in size.
“The crews used three jets, three triple extension ladders, one roof ladder, three thermal imaging cameras, one 13.5-metre ladder, and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“No injuries were reported .”
