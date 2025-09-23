Architect kick-starts work on major new Blackpool office for Ministry of Defence

Work on a new Ministry of Defence (MOD) office building in building has taken a step further.

Architecture firm Brock Carmichael has begun architectural and internal design work on the latest Grade A office building in Blackpool.

Working directly for VINCI during construction, the firm is delivering for nationwide placemaker, Muse, and its client, the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The practice secured the work on the design and build contract for the 82,000 square foot headquarters of Defence Business Services, the MOD’s shared services organisation.

It is the next phase of Muse’s £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration project, centred around Blackpool North Station, which is bringing 8,000 workers and students into the town centre.

The new Ministry of Defence Blackpool tower to the rear. | Stuart Jones, Infinite3D

The contract, which also includes the full interior design brief, will be led by partner Phil Malthouse, who said: “This is a critical assignment that takes advantage of our office design expertise and depth of resource. To be able to see the job through from first shovel all the way to the furnishings will enable us to ensure we provide the stamp of quality our client expects.”

Main contractor VINCI will complete the build in February 2027, which will rise to six storeys.

The design, says Malthouse, brings a modern twist to the area’s dominant brick palette.

He explained: “We have adopted a light-coloured buff brickwork in keeping with the local vernacular, whilst the vertical double-height bay expression is rational and elegant, reflecting the internal layouts. Working with Thorpe Precast, we have developed a high-performance panelised solution. Its off-site manufacture will deliver numerous benefits in terms of efficiency, site safety and carbon footprint.”

The highly sustainable building, targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, incorporates full rainwater harvesting and follows the British Council for Offices’ latest design guidelines.

More than 1,100 staff will work from the building, injecting valuable spending power into the immediate economy.

Other professionals advising on the project include Chroma (project management), Alan Johnson Partnership (structural engineering), Ameon (building services) and Arup (fire safety).

Included in the Brock Carmichael delivery team are Tim Wellman and Sonja Isaak.