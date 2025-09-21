Month long temp traffic light & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including a month long temporary traffic light.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 83 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 22 and Sunday, September 28, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde/Wyre roadworks starting between Monday, September 22 and Sunday, September 28

1. Fylde/Wyre roadworks

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: ITS Technology Group When: Sept 22-Oct 2

2. Church Road, Fylde

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Sept 22-Sept 23

3. Clifton Drive North, Fylde

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: BT When: Sept 22-Sept 27

4. Lytham Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under section 50 licence to allow M J Evan Construction Ltd to install a new foul drainage connection from a private development into the existing public manhole (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 22-Oct 11

5. Blackpool Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 200m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 22-Oct 18

6. Thornton Gate, Wyre

