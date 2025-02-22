Amanda Holden says Blackpool is the ‘future’ of Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said she thinks Blackpool “is the future” of the show’s auditions.

The popular ITV talent show will return for its 18th series on Saturday with Holden, 54, at the judges’ table alongside Simon Cowell, singer Alesha Dixon, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli and guest judge and social media star KSI.

Speaking about the auditions in the Lancashire town, Holden said: “They were super warm and brilliantly up for it, and very loud, and we felt like, really the show felt sort of appreciated, I think, and wanted up there.

“And I think that’s our core audience. That’s the heartland of a talent show and of ITV, and you just go, ‘God, this is just brilliant.’

“And I honestly think we won’t go back to London after that.

“I think we’ll be in Blackpool the whole time.

“I feel bad for Blackpool because it’s faded glory, isn’t it? Up there.

“But in its day, when I was married to Les (Dennis), he’d be doing shows at the end of the pier or whatever… or the people that I’ve met, I have been around for a long time in this industry, all honed their acts in the working men’s clubs in the north with really hard audiences to please.

“And if you can make it there you can literally make it anywhere.

“Forget New York, if you can do it in the north you’ve cracked it because when they like you, they really like you, and it felt like an honour to be in a town where they’ve broken so many amazing, wonderful acts over the years.”

Many of the audition dates for series 18 took place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

“I’m just going to predict it. That’s it for London,” she added.

“Blackpool, I think, is the future for our auditions, and we all loved it.”

Many of the audition dates for series 18 took place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with members of the public also auditioning in London and Manchester.

Holden also said she was “proud” of the show being inclusive.

“Britain’s Got Talent is about second chances as well as supporting the underdog”, she added.

“It’s accessible. It’s not out of anyone’s reach. My favourite auditions are the hairbrush auditions when you know that really they’ve only ever done it in their bedroom and no one’s seen it.

“To have this kind of platform is incredible, especially now as well for comedians who have lost the working men’s clubs and they’ve lost a lot of the traditional routes to be discovered.

“There’s nothing better than performing live in front of a huge audience, going out on TV but also going viral online.

“It’s still the greatest platform for undiscovered talent and dreams can become a reality overnight.”

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions | Ian West/PA Wire

Last year’s series was won by singer Sydnie Christmas, who sung Somewhere Over The Rainbow in the final.

The show has run since 2007 and has produced winners including tenor Paul Potts and dance troupe Diversity.

The series champion receives £250,000 in prize money and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

A format change this year will see the live semi-finals air weekly, rather than nightly across one week as they had done previously.

TV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to host the show.

Britain’s Got Talent will return on Saturday at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.