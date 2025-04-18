Alpaca Yoga for Women's Wellness Day at this Lancashire animal sanctuary
Well, the herd at Ivy Dene Animal Sanctuary in St Michaels on Wyre are preparing for a special session for Women’s Wellness day.
The event, which runs from 10am to 1pm at the sanctuary in Blackpool Road, is suitable for beginners and is being run by yoga instructor and farm manager Amy Hesford.
She said: “Our herd are looking forward to doing Alpaca Yoga for Women's Wellness Day. Start off your day with a little alpaca walk followed by a yoga session (for all abilities) in our sand paddock and they will join in unlimited animal therapy.”
Herbal tea, crafts and optional tree planting are also included.
Yoga with animals, such as dogs, goats, puppies, and alpacas, is a growing trend that combines the benefits of yoga with the joy of interacting with animals. These classes are said to offer a unique way to reduce stress, improve mental health, and enjoy the company of furry friends.
Places for Alpaca Yoga are limited and cost £20 per person.
For bookings and enquiries, call 07738533085.
