All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool over the past 2 weeks

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council over the past two weeks.

In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 14.

Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.

Application No: 25/0620

Location: 14 Seventh Avenue, Blackpool FY4 2ED

Validated: Monday, September 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

Application No: 25/0628

An application has been submitted for Catch on Dean Street.placeholder image
An application has been submitted for Catch on Dean Street. | Third party

Location: 6a Dean Street, Blackpool FY4 1AU

Validated: Monday, September 1

Proposal: Retention of the increase in the footprint of shop building, the installation of a new shop-front and an increase in roof height, as constructed

Application No: 25/0631

Location: 24 Burwood Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NS

Validated: Wednesday, September 3

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension and formation of decked area with retaining wall.

Application No: 25/0629

Location: Land at Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2FF

Validated: Wednesday, September 3

Proposal: Discharge of condition 22 (BREAAM) attached to planning permission 19/0391

Application No: 25/0499

Location: 285 Midgeland Road, Blackpool FY4 5JA

Validated: Wednesday, September 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Erection of a part two storey and part single storey side and rear extension with balcony to rear.

Application No: 25/0610

161 Lytham Road has been earmarked for a laundretteplaceholder image
161 Lytham Road has been earmarked for a laundrette | Google Maps

Location: 161 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DN

Validated: Thursday, September 4

Proposal: Part use of ground floor as Launderette and installation of extraction flue to rear.

Application No: 25/0594

Location: 154 Argosy Avenue, Blackpool FY3 7NQ

Validated: Thursday, September 4

Proposal: External alterations to rear and use of premises as 2 self contained flats.

Application No: 25/0634

Location: 3 Poolhill Close, Blackpool FY5 3HL

Validated: Thursday, September 4

Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension

Application No: 25/0633

Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street, Blackpool

Validated: Thursday, September 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Discharge of condition 4 (Nesting birds) attached to planning permission 23/0830

Application No: 25/0034

The Upside-Down House attraction could be coming to Blackpool if plans are approved placeholder image
The Upside-Down House attraction could be coming to Blackpool if plans are approved | Upside Down House UK

Location: Land south of South Pier, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BB

Validated: Friday, September 5

Proposal: Erection of Upside Down House attraction and installation of ancillary ticket office

Application No: 25/0636

Location: 1 Hermon Avenue, Blackpool FY5 3BL

Validated: Friday, September 5

Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension to form new porch following demolition of existing porch.

Application No: 25/0646

Location: 8 Burgate, Blackpool FY4 2QH

Validated: Monday, September 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Erection of hip to gable roof with front and rear dormers.

Application No: 25/0643

A new applicaiton has been submitted for Anchorsholme Primary Academy.placeholder image
A new applicaiton has been submitted for Anchorsholme Primary Academy. | Google Maps

Location: Anchorsholme Primary School, Eastpines Drive, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3RX

Validated: Monday, September 8

Proposal: Discharge of the biodiversity net gain attached to planning permission 24/0674

Application No: 25/0625

Location: 7 Kensington Road, Blackpool FY3 9DU

Validated: Tuesday, September 9

Proposal: Installation of 2 roof lights to front elevation and 2 roof lights to rear elevation.

Application No: 25/0654

Location: 6-8 Carlin Gate, Blackpool FY2 9QX

Validated: Wednesday, September 10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 5 (surface water drainage), 6 (bats), 7 (biodiversity mitigation plan) and 10 (construction management plan) attached to outline planning permission 21/1078 (which was for erection of a two and half storey building for up to 5 self contained permanent flats following demolition of existing houses).

Application No: 25/0655

Location: 95 Eastpines Drive, Blackpool FY5 3RY

Validated: Wednesday, September 10

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension, provision of new side entrance and other external alterations following demolition of existing rear extension and porch.

Application No: 25/0588

Location: 9 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DU

Validated: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: External alterations to rear and use of premises as 2 self contained flats.

Application No: 25/0630

Location: 421 Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool FY3 7LT

Validated: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: Erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension with pitched roof over front bay window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Application No: 25/0638

Location: 14 Piper Court, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RT

Validated: Thursday, September 11

Proposal: Installation of 60 Solar panels to roof.

You can search for planning applications on the Blackpool Council website here.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilPlanning permissionFyldeGeorge Street
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice