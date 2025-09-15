All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool over the past 2 weeks
In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 14.
Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.
Application No: 25/0620
Location: 14 Seventh Avenue, Blackpool FY4 2ED
Validated: Monday, September 1
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.
Application No: 25/0628
Location: 6a Dean Street, Blackpool FY4 1AU
Validated: Monday, September 1
Proposal: Retention of the increase in the footprint of shop building, the installation of a new shop-front and an increase in roof height, as constructed
Application No: 25/0631
Location: 24 Burwood Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NS
Validated: Wednesday, September 3
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension and formation of decked area with retaining wall.
Application No: 25/0629
Location: Land at Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2FF
Validated: Wednesday, September 3
Proposal: Discharge of condition 22 (BREAAM) attached to planning permission 19/0391
Application No: 25/0499
Location: 285 Midgeland Road, Blackpool FY4 5JA
Validated: Wednesday, September 3
Proposal: Erection of a part two storey and part single storey side and rear extension with balcony to rear.
Application No: 25/0610
Location: 161 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DN
Validated: Thursday, September 4
Proposal: Part use of ground floor as Launderette and installation of extraction flue to rear.
Application No: 25/0594
Location: 154 Argosy Avenue, Blackpool FY3 7NQ
Validated: Thursday, September 4
Proposal: External alterations to rear and use of premises as 2 self contained flats.
Application No: 25/0634
Location: 3 Poolhill Close, Blackpool FY5 3HL
Validated: Thursday, September 4
Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension
Application No: 25/0633
Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street, Blackpool
Validated: Thursday, September 4
Proposal: Discharge of condition 4 (Nesting birds) attached to planning permission 23/0830
Application No: 25/0034
Location: Land south of South Pier, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BB
Validated: Friday, September 5
Proposal: Erection of Upside Down House attraction and installation of ancillary ticket office
Application No: 25/0636
Location: 1 Hermon Avenue, Blackpool FY5 3BL
Validated: Friday, September 5
Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension to form new porch following demolition of existing porch.
Application No: 25/0646
Location: 8 Burgate, Blackpool FY4 2QH
Validated: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Erection of hip to gable roof with front and rear dormers.
Application No: 25/0643
Location: Anchorsholme Primary School, Eastpines Drive, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3RX
Validated: Monday, September 8
Proposal: Discharge of the biodiversity net gain attached to planning permission 24/0674
Application No: 25/0625
Location: 7 Kensington Road, Blackpool FY3 9DU
Validated: Tuesday, September 9
Proposal: Installation of 2 roof lights to front elevation and 2 roof lights to rear elevation.
Application No: 25/0654
Location: 6-8 Carlin Gate, Blackpool FY2 9QX
Validated: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 5 (surface water drainage), 6 (bats), 7 (biodiversity mitigation plan) and 10 (construction management plan) attached to outline planning permission 21/1078 (which was for erection of a two and half storey building for up to 5 self contained permanent flats following demolition of existing houses).
Application No: 25/0655
Location: 95 Eastpines Drive, Blackpool FY5 3RY
Validated: Wednesday, September 10
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension, provision of new side entrance and other external alterations following demolition of existing rear extension and porch.
Application No: 25/0588
Location: 9 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DU
Validated: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: External alterations to rear and use of premises as 2 self contained flats.
Application No: 25/0630
Location: 421 Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool FY3 7LT
Validated: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: Erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension with pitched roof over front bay window.
Application No: 25/0638
Location: 14 Piper Court, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RT
Validated: Thursday, September 11
Proposal: Installation of 60 Solar panels to roof.
You can search for planning applications on the Blackpool Council website here.