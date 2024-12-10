Everything you need to know about Blackpool Transport's bus and tram disruptions this Christmas and New Year

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 15:11 BST
Christmas and New Year are very special times of year but unforunately for public transport users in Blackpool, they also call for special timetables...
Special Blackpool Transport bus and tram timetables will operate over the festive period.placeholder image
Special Blackpool Transport bus and tram timetables will operate over the festive period. | submit

Over the festive period, between December 24 2024 and January 2 2025, Blackpool Transport is operating a special timetable across its bus and tram services

See below for all the details on what to expect:

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

Blackpool’s buses and trams will operate as usual throughout the day but will end earlier in the evening.

The final departure times of each service are as follows:

ServiceLast northboundLast southbound
116:5018:10
320:00 (terminates in town centre)19:10
3A19:30 (terminates in town centre)19:41 (terminates in town centre)
520:21 (terminates in town centre)19:55
5A18:3218:42
5B16:0217:19
5C18:5019:50
620:00 (terminates in town centre)19:52 (terminates in town centre)
719:1719:30
7A19:4520:00
1119:4119:26
11A19:1119:59 (terminates in St Annes Square)
11B19:0020:00 (terminates in St Annes Square)
1217:0017:30
1419:1519:45
1817:3018:00
Tram18:3019:45

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

There will be no service on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boxing Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams, full details:

ServiceFrequency1st southbound2nd southboundlast southboundlast northbound
1XXXXX
3XXXXX
3AXXXXX
530 mins8: 42 (leaves from Victoria Hospital)8:5118:25 (terminates in town centre)18:51 (terminates in town centre)
5AXXXXX
5BXXXXX
5CXXXXX
630 mins8:508:3019:00 (terminates in town centre)19:22 (terminates in town centre)
760 mins9:348:3818:3018:25
7A60 mins9:148:5519:0018:45
1160 mins8:308:31 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)18:2618:45
11A60 mins9:078: 58 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)18: 59 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)18:15
11BXXXXX
12XXXXX
1430 mins8:459:1518:1518:45
18XXXXX
Trams30 mins9:158:0018:25 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate)17:30 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate)

Friday, December 27

Normal service will run.

Satuday, December 28

Normal Saturday service will run.

Sunday, December 29

Normal Sunday service will run.

Monday, December 30

Normal service will run.

New Years Eve (Tuesday, December 31)

Just like on Christmas Eve, buses and trams will operate as usual during the day but will finish earlier in the evening.

Please refer to the Christmas Eve table above for the final departure times of each service.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Similar to Boxing Day, New Year’s Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams.

Please see the Boxing Day table above for full details.

Thursday, January 2

All services will run as normal

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

What if you need some help with your journey during the festive period?

If you require any additional help with your journey over the festive period, get in contact with the Blackpool Transport team here.

Blackpool Transport teams will be available throughout the festive period, except on the following dates: December 25, December 26 and January 1.

They will respond to your enquiries as soon as possible after these dates.

Related topics:BlackpoolTramChristmas
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice