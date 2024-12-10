Everything you need to know about Blackpool Transport's bus and tram disruptions this Christmas and New Year
Over the festive period, between December 24 2024 and January 2 2025, Blackpool Transport is operating a special timetable across its bus and tram services
See below for all the details on what to expect:
Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)
Blackpool’s buses and trams will operate as usual throughout the day but will end earlier in the evening.
The final departure times of each service are as follows:
|Service
|Last northbound
|Last southbound
|1
|16:50
|18:10
|3
|20:00 (terminates in town centre)
|19:10
|3A
|19:30 (terminates in town centre)
|19:41 (terminates in town centre)
|5
|20:21 (terminates in town centre)
|19:55
|5A
|18:32
|18:42
|5B
|16:02
|17:19
|5C
|18:50
|19:50
|6
|20:00 (terminates in town centre)
|19:52 (terminates in town centre)
|7
|19:17
|19:30
|7A
|19:45
|20:00
|11
|19:41
|19:26
|11A
|19:11
|19:59 (terminates in St Annes Square)
|11B
|19:00
|20:00 (terminates in St Annes Square)
|12
|17:00
|17:30
|14
|19:15
|19:45
|18
|17:30
|18:00
|Tram
|18:30
|19:45
Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)
There will be no service on Christmas Day.
Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26)
Boxing Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams, full details:
|Service
|Frequency
|1st southbound
|2nd southbound
|last southbound
|last northbound
|1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|3
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|3A
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|5
|30 mins
|8: 42 (leaves from Victoria Hospital)
|8:51
|18:25 (terminates in town centre)
|18:51 (terminates in town centre)
|5A
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|5B
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|5C
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|6
|30 mins
|8:50
|8:30
|19:00 (terminates in town centre)
|19:22 (terminates in town centre)
|7
|60 mins
|9:34
|8:38
|18:30
|18:25
|7A
|60 mins
|9:14
|8:55
|19:00
|18:45
|11
|60 mins
|8:30
|8:31 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)
|18:26
|18:45
|11A
|60 mins
|9:07
|8: 58 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)
|18: 59 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square)
|18:15
|11B
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|14
|30 mins
|8:45
|9:15
|18:15
|18:45
|18
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Trams
|30 mins
|9:15
|8:00
|18:25 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate)
|17:30 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate)
Friday, December 27
Normal service will run.
Satuday, December 28
Normal Saturday service will run.
Sunday, December 29
Normal Sunday service will run.
Monday, December 30
Normal service will run.
New Years Eve (Tuesday, December 31)
Just like on Christmas Eve, buses and trams will operate as usual during the day but will finish earlier in the evening.
Please refer to the Christmas Eve table above for the final departure times of each service.
New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)
Similar to Boxing Day, New Year’s Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams.
Please see the Boxing Day table above for full details.
Thursday, January 2
All services will run as normal
What if you need some help with your journey during the festive period?
If you require any additional help with your journey over the festive period, get in contact with the Blackpool Transport team here.
Blackpool Transport teams will be available throughout the festive period, except on the following dates: December 25, December 26 and January 1.
They will respond to your enquiries as soon as possible after these dates.