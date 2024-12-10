Christmas and New Year are very special times of year but unforunately for public transport users in Blackpool, they also call for special timetables...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special Blackpool Transport bus and tram timetables will operate over the festive period. | submit

Over the festive period, between December 24 2024 and January 2 2025, Blackpool Transport is operating a special timetable across its bus and tram services

See below for all the details on what to expect:

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

Blackpool’s buses and trams will operate as usual throughout the day but will end earlier in the evening.

The final departure times of each service are as follows:

Service Last northbound Last southbound 1 16:50 18:10 3 20:00 (terminates in town centre) 19:10 3A 19:30 (terminates in town centre) 19:41 (terminates in town centre) 5 20:21 (terminates in town centre) 19:55 5A 18:32 18:42 5B 16:02 17:19 5C 18:50 19:50 6 20:00 (terminates in town centre) 19:52 (terminates in town centre) 7 19:17 19:30 7A 19:45 20:00 11 19:41 19:26 11A 19:11 19:59 (terminates in St Annes Square) 11B 19:00 20:00 (terminates in St Annes Square) 12 17:00 17:30 14 19:15 19:45 18 17:30 18:00 Tram 18:30 19:45

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

There will be no service on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams, full details:

Service Frequency 1st southbound 2nd southbound last southbound last northbound 1 X X X X X 3 X X X X X 3A X X X X X 5 30 mins 8: 42 (leaves from Victoria Hospital) 8:51 18:25 (terminates in town centre) 18:51 (terminates in town centre) 5A X X X X X 5B X X X X X 5C X X X X X 6 30 mins 8:50 8:30 19:00 (terminates in town centre) 19:22 (terminates in town centre) 7 60 mins 9:34 8:38 18:30 18:25 7A 60 mins 9:14 8:55 19:00 18:45 11 60 mins 8:30 8:31 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square) 18:26 18:45 11A 60 mins 9:07 8: 58 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square) 18: 59 (terminates/leaves from St Annes Square) 18:15 11B X X X X X 12 X X X X X 14 30 mins 8:45 9:15 18:15 18:45 18 X X X X X Trams 30 mins 9:15 8:00 18:25 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate) 17:30 (terminates/leaves from Thornton Gate)

Friday, December 27

Normal service will run.

Satuday, December 28

Normal Saturday service will run.

Sunday, December 29

Normal Sunday service will run.

Monday, December 30

Normal service will run.

New Years Eve (Tuesday, December 31)

Just like on Christmas Eve, buses and trams will operate as usual during the day but will finish earlier in the evening.

Please refer to the Christmas Eve table above for the final departure times of each service.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Similar to Boxing Day, New Year’s Day will see a limited number of services run by volunteers across both buses and trams.

Please see the Boxing Day table above for full details.

Thursday, January 2

All services will run as normal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What if you need some help with your journey during the festive period?

If you require any additional help with your journey over the festive period, get in contact with the Blackpool Transport team here.

Blackpool Transport teams will be available throughout the festive period, except on the following dates: December 25, December 26 and January 1.

They will respond to your enquiries as soon as possible after these dates.