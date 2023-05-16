Air ambulance spotted flying low over Cleveleys as firefighters respond to incident at domestic property
An air ambulance was spotted flying low over Cleveleys as emergency services responded to an incident at a home in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:29 BST
Two fire engines and an ambulance were spotted outside a domestic property in Chester Avenue at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (April 16).
Pictures from the scene show one of the upstairs windows suffered potential smoke or fire damage in the incident.
An air ambulance was also spotted circling the area before attempting to land somewhere near Victoria Road West.