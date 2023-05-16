Air ambulance spotted flying low over Cleveleys as firefighters respond to incident at domestic property

Two fire engines and an ambulance were spotted outside a domestic property in Chester Avenue at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (April 16).

Pictures from the scene show one of the upstairs windows suffered potential smoke or fire damage in the incident.

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident at a home in Chester Avenue, Cleveleys

An air ambulance was also spotted circling the area before attempting to land somewhere near Victoria Road West.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Fire crews working at the scene

