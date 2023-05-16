News you can trust since 1873
Air ambulance spotted flying low over Cleveleys as firefighters respond to incident at domestic property

An air ambulance was spotted flying low over Cleveleys as emergency services responded to an incident at a home in Cleveleys.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:29 BST

Two fire engines and an ambulance were spotted outside a domestic property in Chester Avenue at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (April 16).

Pictures from the scene show one of the upstairs windows suffered potential smoke or fire damage in the incident.

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident at a home in Chester Avenue, CleveleysEmergency services were spotted responding to an incident at a home in Chester Avenue, Cleveleys
An air ambulance was also spotted circling the area before attempting to land somewhere near Victoria Road West.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Fire crews working at the sceneFire crews working at the scene
The air ambulance that was spotted circling the surrounding areaThe air ambulance that was spotted circling the surrounding area
