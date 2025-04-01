Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals for a £45m six storey office block in Blackpool town centre have moved further forward with town hall chiefs set to sign legal agreements for the scheme.

Executive decisions have been approved which will lead to the council agreeing a lease with a third party for the proposed development to be built on land formerly occupied by the Apollo store on Talbot Road.

Approval has also been given to the terms of a forward funding agreement with the council's development partner Muse "for the development of the office accommodation and associated infrastructure" but financial details have not been disclosed with documents remaining private.

Proposals for the scheme were first revealed in May last year with planning permission granted last September.

Although the identity of the tenant has not been disclosed, application documents revealed the scheme would bring “high skilled jobs on behalf of the proposed Government body”.

It represents the fifth phase of the £350m Talbot Gateway development, led by the council and Muse. A £100m civil service hub has been built on Cookson Street for the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) with the building expected to be handed over by the contractors shortly.

A report setting out the latest decision says: "This is an updated report to facilitate a specific demand for grade ‘A’ office accommodation in the town centre and to provide the financial and physical resources required to construct a building of circa 4,920m2 NIA (net internal area) to accommodate this demand once the client has signed the Agreement for Lease for the land and the Funding Agreement to construct the new building."

The investment in the site, which has been empty since the Apollo building was demolished in 2014, is expected to bring around 1,000 jobs to the town centre.

The council has also reached agreement to lease vacant first floor office space at Bickerstaffe House in the town centre to a public sector partner agency for 10 years.

The identity of the tenant has not been revealed. Bickerstaffe House is already the main base for the council's own workforce.