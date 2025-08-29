An adorable seagull thought to be a ‘Sam’ has turned out to be a ‘Samantha’.

Kevin Banks, 67, moved to Central Drive in Blackpool after retiring to the resort earlier this year noted that a seagull he named Sam would visit his home every day and tap on the window demanding food.

One day he heard a tapping at the window and saw a seagull through the glass. His first instinct was offer it some food which it gratefully accepted and eventually flew away.

He thought nothing more of it until the following day, when it appeared again, and continued tapping at the window.

The same routine has followed daily for at least a week, leaving Kevin baffled.

In a surprise turn of events, Sam aka Samantha introduced two seagull chicks to Kevin who he has called Cain and Abel as “one trys to kill the other”.

'Where's my food human' - Sam aka Samantha the seagull doing his daily tapping for food

He said: “Sam is actually Samantha. She has two seagull chicks that she brings with her for me to feed, one has learned to tap on the window but the other just whistles shrilly.

“They both come up to me if I lay on the floor by the door and will take food from me, Sammy isn’t so sure but comes a lot closer now.

“Maybe the darker one is a male as he bullies the lighter one, since momma came with them a few days ago the two chicks won’t take food directly from me - maybe she said beware of strangers!”