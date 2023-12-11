Motorists who will be using the new A585 Skippool to Windy Harbour bypass are sceptical about its promise to ease congestion.

The new road opens to motorists for the first time next Monday, in a phased approach with new speed limits.

It's a greatly anticipated new route and one which should end years of congestion, tail backs and driving misery to get to the M55.

However some believe the £150m scheme is not the answer and say it's a 'waste of money' and was 'transferring the problem to another road'

Motorists took to Facebook with their thoughts.

Derek John Barrow said: "Why didn’t they just connect it to the M55? It would ease a lot of traffic queues. It’s just transferring the problem to another road."

David Hewitt said: "Waste of money, should have gone straight to the M55 and added a new junction.

The National Highways scheme aims reduce congestion and improve safety, while removing a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood. The improvements are designed to combat the heavy traffic that builds between Windy Harbour and Skippool during peak traffic hours. Steve Monks commented: "What's the point now? Would have been a good idea when Port of Fleetwood was open, may have saved it too." Ian Rycroft added: "What an absolute waste of money, to replace two sets of traffic lights with three, also either end of the debacle is still single roads. They should have gone across country to the motorway and put in a new junction and a dual carriage way all the way."

In a press statement National Highways Senior Project Manager Tom Peckitt said: “We are delighted to be opening the bypass to road users for the first time this month. A phased approach, with traffic running single file at 30mph, allows us to safely complete work at key junctions so people can experience the benefits of the new road as soon as possible."

Others were pleased at the news. David Haughan said is was brilliant news and Wendy Adams said: "Thanks goodness!"