A unique museum train is on its way to Blackpool: everything you need to know

A train that has been transformed into a railway museum is heading to Backpool and tickets are now available.

The Inspiration railway museum | submit

Families and railway enthusiasts who are looking to immerse themselves in 200 years of rich history, by stepping on board a unique exhibition train in Blackpool, are being encouraged to book tickets now.

The train, named Inspiration, is touring the country – visiting 27 different locations this year – as part of a national celebration of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, called Railway 200.

When is it coming to Blackpool?

Northern will host Inspiration at Blackpool North Station from Tuesday, November 4 to Friday, November 7.

Does it cost to vist?

Entry is free but all visitors must book tickets online before they arrive at the station.

Booked visits will begin at 10am and the last entry will be at 4pm. The train then closes at 5pm.

An image of the 'Wonderlab on Wheels’ carriage, which invites visitors to test their engineering skills with hands-on exhibits | submit

What can we expect from the train?

Inspiration features interactive displays, inspiring stories and hands-on activities for all age groups to enjoy.

It consists of a locomotive hauling four carriages, which each house exhibitions designed to inspire children to consider a career in rail.

The ‘Railway Firsts’ coach celebrates key moments and groundbreaking innovations in the history of the railway, while ‘Wonderlab on Wheels’ invites visitors to test their engineering skills with hands-on exhibits.

The ‘Your Railway Future’ carriage showcases some of the lesser-known roles in rail and the final coach is a ‘Partner Zone’, featuring exhibits created by groups and organisations which work to support the railway.

Inspiration was created by Network Rail and The National Railway Museum and the train is operated by GB Railfreight.

No passengers will be on the train as it travels to its exhibition sites.

What has been said about the train muesum’s arrival in Blackpool?

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We can’t wait to host Inspiration at one of the busiest stations on the Northern network.

"I would encourage everyone to not miss this exciting opportunity to come on board at Blackpool North in November and learn more about 200 years of railway history.

“This unique travelling exhibition, packed with a range of entertaining and educational displays and information, is already proving to be incredibly popular as it makes its way across the UK. More than 200,000 people are expected to visit over the course of the year.

“We also hope Inspiration will inspire the next generation to consider a future career on the railway and help shape the next 200 years.”

Andy Griffin, Network Rail’s North West route community rail lead, said: “Railways have been part of the North’s story for centuries, connecting communities and driving change.

"This exhibition is a wonderful reminder of how the railway has kept people moving safely and reliably for 200 years. It’s also a chance to see how today’s railway is working towards a safer, greener future.

"It shows how far we’ve come, and how rail will continue to serve communities for generations to come.”

You can find out more about Inspiration’s tour dates and destinations here.