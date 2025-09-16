The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

With the school year having recently begun, we thought we’d look at which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into this year.

A new school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 98.7% of children were awarded their first-choice primary school but that meant 1.3% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025 so take a look at the 17 toughest schools below...

The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26)

1. Hardest Lancashire primary schools

The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26) | Google Maps

62 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 44 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.97%

2. St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley (no. 4)

62 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 44 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.97% | Google Maps

81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.37%

3. Barden Primary School (16)

81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 57 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70.37% | Google Maps

10 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 7 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70%

4. Wray with Botton Endowed Primary School (15)

10 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 7 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 70% | Google Maps

43 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 69.77%

5. Alston Lane Catholic Primary School, Longridge (14)

43 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 69.77% | Google Maps

81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 56 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 69.14%

6. Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School (13)

81 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 56 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 69.14% | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

