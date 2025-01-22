Access to a popular Blackpool beach could be disrupted for up to three years due to windfarm scheme
The Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Wind Farms scheme is set to see the cable come ashore near Starr Gate beach in Blackpool, which is regularly used by dog walkers and residents.
Documents submitted with the proposal have assessed the impact of the scheme on the recreational use of the beach as "medium, based on the availability of a large coastal area within the vicinity (outside of the area impacted by the construction works) but noting regular use of the coastal area by local residents."
Construction work will include cutting trenches into the beach to bury the cable and the "overall duration of the cable pull in would be up to 36 weeks over a 36 month period".
The document adds: "The areas of beach subject to construction works, including landfall compounds and exit pits for the direct pipe will not be available for public access during the duration of the relevant works."
However access will be maintained to other parts of the beach to the north and south of the main area of the work.
A spokesperson for the Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Wind Farms Transmission Assets said: "The Morgan and Morecambe offshore wind farms could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around two million UK homes every year and make an important contribution to the UK’s renewable energy targets.
"The transmission assets are needed to deliver the electricity generated by the offshore wind farms to the National Grid for onward distribution to UK homes and businesses.
"Transmission projects of this scale and importance can’t be delivered without potential impacts - but we have sought to avoid and minimise these, including impacts on beach accessibility, and believe our application provides for the safe, effective delivery of this project.
"Though some areas of the beach will be subject to construction works, we are committed to ensuring public access to the beach as far as possible.
"We recognise there are ongoing concerns about our plans, and we welcome the forthcoming examination of our application. This will provide another opportunity for people to have their say as our proposals are considered thoroughly and independently."
Squires Gate ward councillor Gerard Walsh said while the cable was expected to be brought onto land just south of ward boundary he was aware many residents "may use the beach at Starr Gate for dog walking or other recreational activities, and on that basis there may be some access points closed off to the public."
He said he hoped "once the cable has been laid in a specific area then that area will be opened back up again, so any disruption at Starr Gate will be kept to a minimum."
The proposed development involves two planned wind farms (made up of 107 wind turbine generators) in the Irish Sea, around 22 miles off the Lancashire coast
It would see undersea cables landing at Starr Gate beach, near Blackpool Airport, and running around 10 miles underground to two substations between Kirkham and Newton.
The government’s Planning Inspectorate is currently examining the details of the project before a recommendation report is given to the Secretary of State, who then has three months to issue a decision.
