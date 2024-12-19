A protest against plans for a controversial new wind farm off the Fylde coast will take place in Blackpool this weekend.

The proposed development involves two planned wind farms (made up of 107 wind turbine generators) in the Irish Sea, around 22 miles off the Lancashire coast.

It would see undersea cables landing at Starr Gate beach, near Blackpool Airport, and running around 10 miles underground to two substations between Kirkham and Newton.

The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation.

The project, a joint venture between BP Alternative Energy Investments Ltd and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, would reportedly produce enough renewable energy to power 500,000 homes.

It would be a significant step towards the UK's net zero target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% from 1990 levels by 2050.

Last month, the government’s Planning Inspectorate announced it had accepted the project for examination, a process now underway and which can take up to six months before a recommendation report is given to the Secretary of State, who then has three months to issue a decision.

Residents stage beach protest

Residents have come together to form the protest group FACTS - Fylde Against Cable Transmission and Substations - and will stage the protest at Starr Gate beach on Sunday (December 22).

They will gather on the beach from 12.30pm, as the group battles to raise awareness of the plans among local beach goers and visitors.

The group say they are not opposed to green energy, or the wind farm itself in theory, but are concerned by the route planned for the 100 metre-wide cabling, which will tear through the beach and 600 acres of greenbelt land between Blackpool and Penwortham.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We will be holding the protest at Starr Gate beach as the current plans will close the beach for up to two years, and cause major distress to coastal wildlife and local communities to which the beach is an important part of their wellbeing.

“Areas of Blackpool, including Blackpool South, consistently rank amongst the most deprived areas of the country. The beach here is so important, providing much needed local access to untouched nature and to exercise, improving wellbeing.

“The direct impact of the proposed cabling will have on this community, including their mental health, physical health, and access to transport links will be incalculable.

“Whilst not against green energy, or the wind farm in theory, we are protesting against the route planned, which will devastate 600 acres of greenbelt land, including important natural habitats, the potential destruction of homes and businesses, and the physical and mental health impact it will have on our community.

“Not only is 600 acres of greenbelt land and nature being decimated, but people may be forced out of their homes if they are compulsorily purchased and demolished to make way for the 100 metre wide cabling.

“The cables will tear through working farmland and businesses which will cost homes and livelihoods. The noise and dust pollution will effect neighbouring schools, homes and businesses for up to six years.

“We will be raising awareness with a large banner and leafleting, speaking to local residents and beach goers, and making sure our anger is heard and our message is spread.”

Fylde Council previously said it has made a stand against the scheme and has objected to the proposed connection for a number of reasons, including the potential impact of the project on agricultural land, the visual impact of the extremely large substations that would be required and the widespread disturbance that would be created during the construction phase.