Halloween celebrations return to Blackpool with an inflatable monster hunt and much more

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Monster Hunt between October 28 and November 3 will be one of the big attractions in the resort’s extensive Halloween By The Sea celebrations.

The hilarious monsters will form a spectacular, family-friendly trail between the Golden Mile and nearby town centre throughout the day and also during the evening when they will be illuminated to glow in the dark. Your job is to hunt them down!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monsters have been created by the renowned inflatable design company, Designs In Air, who have worked for major clients including Glastonbury, Cirque du Soleil and New York Aquarium.

One of their design artists, Filthy Luker, said: “Our motive is to make the world a softer, more surreal and colourful place as a kind of vendetta against the mundane, concrete world we live in.

“With the element of surprise as a shock tactic, our giant pop-up artworks spice up the norm and disrupt skylines. They are instantly seen and enjoyed by everyone who passes by – it might not be high art, but it is definitely high UP art!”

Monster hunt on way to Blackpool this Hallowe'en | BG

Who are the monsters and where can you find them? All will be revealed in the coming weeks when you will be able to download a Monster Hunt map or collect one at the Tourist Information Centre opposite The Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Monster Hunt is fully funded and supported by the UK Government through its Shared Prosperity Fund.

Monster Hunt, which is a free event with no tickets required, is just one of the resort-wide Halloween activities scheduled in Blackpool. The Halloween By The Sea programme also includes: Journey to Hell at Pleasure Beach Resort; Pumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm; Halloween Tails at Peter Rabbit Explore & Play; Circus of Horrors at The Globe; Sweeney Todd at Winter Gardens, a spooky Halloween projection on the Tower building; and many more activities will be revealed over the coming weeks.

For more information on all things Blackpool, head to visitblackpool.com.