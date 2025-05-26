53-year-old man arrested after car hits pedestrians following Liverpool FC parade

A man from the Liverpool area has been arrested after a car drove into multiple people following LFC’s victory parade.

Shortly after 6.00pm today (May 26), Merseyside Police received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male was detained.

Videos shared to social media appear to show a vehicle driving into crowds of Liverpool fans on the city centre street. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident | PA

In an updated statement this evening, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.”

They said that “extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision” adding: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.

“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”