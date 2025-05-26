53-year-old man arrested after car hits pedestrians following Liverpool FC parade

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 20:10 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 20:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man from the Liverpool area has been arrested after a car drove into multiple people following LFC’s victory parade.

Shortly after 6.00pm today (May 26), Merseyside Police received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male was detained.

Videos shared to social media appear to show a vehicle driving into crowds of Liverpool fans on the city centre street. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incidentPolice and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident
Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident | PA

In an updated statement this evening, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.”

They said that “extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision” adding: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.

“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:LiverpoolEmergency servicesMerseyside PolicePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice