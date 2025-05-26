Prime Minister addresses 'appalling' scenes in Liverpool as car hits pedestrians following LFC parade

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 19:48 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 20:56 BST

The Prime Minister has released a statement after “a number of pedestrians” were hit by a car following Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Merseyside Police confirmed emergency services are at the scene on Water Street.

Videos shared to social media appear to show a vehicle among the crowds of Liverpool fans in the Water Street area, surrounded by police officers.

One X user shared a video and said: “Car has ploughed into fans after the Liverpool parade.” Another shared a video of several people appearing to be knocked down by a dark-coloured vehicle, though this has since been removed.

Sharing a statement on X shortly after 7.30pm, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incidentPolice and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident
Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident | PA

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

Full details about the incident are not yet known.

