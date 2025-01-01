6 . Bike on M6

In August this bike was being riden on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Preston to deliver food. The bike - which fitted into the moped category and had no insurance - was seized and the rider was summonsed to court. Further examination revealed that the throttle fitted allowed propulsion in excess of 6 km/h without pedalling. This defined as a lower powered moped and therefore regulated under RTA as a motor vehicle. | Lancs Police Photo: Lancs Police