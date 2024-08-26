19-year-old man struck with metal pole after mass brawl breaks out at Queen Street, Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to a report of a fight involving several people at Queen Street in Blackpool at around 5:25am on Sunday morning.
During the altercation a 19-year-old man was struck with a metal pole.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where it was found his injuries were thankfully minor, with only some bruising.
Police confirmed a 24-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
If you witnessed this, or if you have any footage or information that could assist Lancashire Police with their enquires, ypu can call them on 101 quoting log 266 of 25th August.