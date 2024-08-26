Breaking

19-year-old man struck with metal pole after mass brawl breaks out at Queen Street, Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

I’m a digital journalist and create content for National World's Lancashire Evening Post/Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 19-year-old man was struck with a metal pole during a mass brawl in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a fight involving several people at Queen Street in Blackpool at around 5:25am on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a fight involving several people on Queen Street in Blackpool, at around 5:25am on Sunday morning.Police were called to a report of a fight involving several people on Queen Street in Blackpool, at around 5:25am on Sunday morning.
Police were called to a report of a fight involving several people on Queen Street in Blackpool, at around 5:25am on Sunday morning. | Google

During the altercation a 19-year-old man was struck with a metal pole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, where it was found his injuries were thankfully minor, with only some bruising.

Police confirmed a 24-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

If you witnessed this, or if you have any footage or information that could assist Lancashire Police with their enquires, ypu can call them on 101 quoting log 266 of 25th August.

Related topics:PeopleLancashire PoliceHospital