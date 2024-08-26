Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested after being stop by police and found with a large amount of cannabis on them.

On Saturday around 7pm officers stopped a VW Passat entering Preston New Road in Blackpool and recovered approximately 3-4kg of cannabis also known as marijuana or weed.

A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old man (driver and passenger) were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and it was found that the passenger was also wanted in relation to immigration offences.

Two men have been arrested after being stop by police on Preston New Road, Blackpool, and found with a large amount of cannabis on them.

On the M6 Preston Southbound officers also stopped a Citroën C3 off the back of previous intelligence and found over £5,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested, along with a 32-year-old man also from Brimingham on suspicion of money laundering.

Later in the evening a Vauxhall Insignia was stopped by officers at Samlesbury Motorway Post.

The driver a 54-year-old man, was arrested for possession with intent to supply after we recovered around £5,000 worth of cannabis and edibles concealed in the vehicle.

Lancashire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: "Again this represents just a small proportion of the proactive work the teams across Lancashire Constabulary have undertaken overnight.

“My officers are working hard to identify risk, listen to your concerns and analyse intelligence.

“We relentlessly target those who are intent on causing harm in our communities.”

She added: “I am always pleased to see our custody cells, across the county, very busy, as they are every day.

“We do really appreciate the many comments of support from our Lancashire residents.

“Please keep sending us intelligence and information as this helps us do more of this work- keeping criminals from operating in our county, enabling us to seize their assets and putting them before the courts.”