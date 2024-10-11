Planning applications in Lancashire this week - see below for detailsPlanning applications in Lancashire this week - see below for details
By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 14:36 BST

Dozens of new planning applications have been verified in Lancashire this week.

There’s proposed home building on Green Belt, plans for a new warehouse in Longridge, changes to a NatWest, and a new shop lined up for Preston’s high street, as well as market plans for Blackpool, and changes at Lytham Hall.

Click on the pages below for details on some of the most interesting applications in the Red Rose county this week.

Miss Ambreen Raza wants permission to change this property from a hair salon to hot food takeaway.

1. 200 Ribbleton Lane, Preston

Miss Ambreen Raza wants permission to change this property from a hair salon to hot food takeaway. | google

Application validated on Oct 1 for outline planning application (access and scale applied for with all other matters reserved) for the erection of a new data centre facility and associated plant/ equipment, substation, security office, multi storey car park, with associated primary access via brunel way and secondary access via peel park.

2. Land adjacent Peel Park Centre, Brunel Way, Westby with Plumptons

Application validated on Oct 1 for outline planning application (access and scale applied for with all other matters reserved) for the erection of a new data centre facility and associated plant/ equipment, substation, security office, multi storey car park, with associated primary access via brunel way and secondary access via peel park. | Google Maps

Furness Building Society has lodged plans to install two internally illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated projecting sign at this former travel agents shop.

3. 43 Fishergate, Preston

Furness Building Society has lodged plans to install two internally illuminated fascia signs and one internally illuminated projecting sign at this former travel agents shop. | google

Rotala, owner of Preston Bus, want to convert a redundant MOT testing station previously used by the Preston Bus Company and latterly a private tenant into four residential apartments. The apartments have all been designed to comply with Homes England accommodation standards for a one-bedroom single person unit of accommodation.

4. Preston Bus Depot, Deepdale Road

Rotala, owner of Preston Bus, want to convert a redundant MOT testing station previously used by the Preston Bus Company and latterly a private tenant into four residential apartments. The apartments have all been designed to comply with Homes England accommodation standards for a one-bedroom single person unit of accommodation. | google Photo: Google

Application validated on Oct 2 for use of land as a Christmas market comprising stalls, rides and associated attractions for no more than 70 days between November and January inclusive on an annual basis for a period of 5 years.

5. Tower Festival Headland, Promenade, Blackpool

Application validated on Oct 2 for use of land as a Christmas market comprising stalls, rides and associated attractions for no more than 70 days between November and January inclusive on an annual basis for a period of 5 years. | Google Maps

Plans have been launched to change the use of the first floor from residential to three offices.

6. 14c Liverpool Road, Penwortham

Plans have been launched to change the use of the first floor from residential to three offices. | google

