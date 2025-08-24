A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after losing control of his bike and crashing into a bus stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at about 12.15pm yesterday after the rider of a Sur-Ron e bike lost control, fell from the bike and collided with a bus stop.

The collision happened on Hawes Side Lane as the bike travelled south towards Yeadon Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision happened on Hawes Side Lane as the bike travelled south towards Yeadon Way. | Google

The rider, a 16-year-old boy suffered serious but thankfully not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Prior to the collision police believe the electric bike came from the Marton Drive/Ansdell Road area onto Hawes Side lane.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for about three hours.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident itself or who saw the bike prior to the collision to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage.”

You can call police on 101 quoting log 0610 of August 23rd/ or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].