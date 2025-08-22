13 of the best butchers in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for your Bank Holiday BBQ

With forecasters predicting highs of up to 24C in Lancashire this Bank Holiday Monday, it’s shaping up to be perfect barbecue weather.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will climb steadily, peaking at 22C on Sunday before hitting 24C on the Bank Holiday itself.

While some cloud cover is expected, conditions should stay mostly dry with plenty of bright spells.

And what better way to make the most of the sunshine than with a sizzling BBQ spread?

To help you stock up, here are 13 of the best butchers on the Fylde coast based on Google reviews:

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.9 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "Helpful friendly staff, excellent service and reasonable prices." | Google Photo: Google

Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ | 4.8 out of 5 (41 Google reviews) | "Staff are super friendly and the produce is fabulous." | Google Photo: Google

Arkwright Court, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial Estate, Blackpool, FY4 5DR | 4.7 out of 5 (302 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, friendly staff, fantastic steaks at a great price." | Google Photo: Google

