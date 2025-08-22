13 of the best butchers in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for your Bank Holiday BBQ

While some cloud cover is expected, conditions should stay mostly dry with plenty of bright spells.
And what better way to make the most of the sunshine than with a sizzling BBQ spread?
To help you stock up, here are 13 of the best butchers on the Fylde coast based on Google reviews:
1. Choice Meats Catering
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google
2. G&K Mitchell & Son
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google
3. McRoberts Family Butchers
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.9 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google
4. Wyre Farm Meats
Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "Helpful friendly staff, excellent service and reasonable prices." | Google Photo: Google
5. De La Warr Butchers
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ | 4.8 out of 5 (41 Google reviews) | "Staff are super friendly and the produce is fabulous." | Google Photo: Google
6. Andy Meatman
Arkwright Court, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial Estate, Blackpool, FY4 5DR | 4.7 out of 5 (302 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, friendly staff, fantastic steaks at a great price." | Google Photo: Google