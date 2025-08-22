Best time to fire up the BBQ in Lancashire this Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures hit 24C
The Met Office says the county will see a steady rise in temperatures, peaking at 22C on Sunday before climbing to 24C on Bank Holiday Monday.
Some cloud cover is likely but conditions will stay largely dry with plenty of brighter spells.
Saturday (August 23)
The weekend begins on a grey and cloudy note, although the cloud should break up at times to allow some sunny intervals.
A few light showers are possible but most places will stay dry.
Lighter winds will make it feel warmer, with highs of 19C.
Sunday (August 24)
High pressure remains in place through Sunday, keeping the weather stable.
Cloud amounts will vary, but where it clears, sunshine will lift temperatures to around 22C.
Bank Holiday Monday (August 25)
Monday looks set to be the best day of the weekend.
Sunshine will become more widespread and temperatures are expected to peak at 24C, creating a pleasant and summery feel.
Looking ahead
Beyond the Bank Holiday, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system in the Atlantic, the remnants of former Hurricane Erin.
By the time it nears the UK it will no longer be a hurricane, but it could still bring unsettled weather and generate large waves and strong swells along western coasts.