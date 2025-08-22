Lancashire is set for a warm and settled Bank Holiday weekend, with forecasters predicting highs of up to 24C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says the county will see a steady rise in temperatures, peaking at 22C on Sunday before climbing to 24C on Bank Holiday Monday.

Some cloud cover is likely but conditions will stay largely dry with plenty of brighter spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire is set for a warm and settled Bank Holiday weekend, perfect for a barbecue | Z Grills Australia

Saturday (August 23)

The weekend begins on a grey and cloudy note, although the cloud should break up at times to allow some sunny intervals.

A few light showers are possible but most places will stay dry.

Lighter winds will make it feel warmer, with highs of 19C.

Sunday (August 24)

High pressure remains in place through Sunday, keeping the weather stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloud amounts will vary, but where it clears, sunshine will lift temperatures to around 22C.

Bank Holiday Monday (August 25)

Monday looks set to be the best day of the weekend.

Sunshine will become more widespread and temperatures are expected to peak at 24C, creating a pleasant and summery feel.

Looking ahead

Beyond the Bank Holiday, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system in the Atlantic, the remnants of former Hurricane Erin.

By the time it nears the UK it will no longer be a hurricane, but it could still bring unsettled weather and generate large waves and strong swells along western coasts.