13 astounding pictures as the Fylde coast's most festive street lights up once again

The event has become a popular occurrence during the holiday season, with many families flocking to enjoy the tradition.
Take a look at our festive gallery below:
13 houses on the street have been decked out in Christmas decorations and lights. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The lights were officially turned on at 4.30pm on December 1. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
They will shine from 4.30pm until 10pm every night until New Year's Eve. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Residents will be collecting donations for a number of charities including Brian House Children’s Hospice and Homeless Hounds. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Visitors to the street will also be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke! | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The tradition was started around 20 years ago. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard