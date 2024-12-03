13 astounding pictures as the Fylde coast's most festive street lights up once again

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 20:04 BST

The Fylde coast’s most festive street has lit up once again!

Residents living on Borage Close unofficially change the street’s name to Christmas Close every December.

The event has become a popular occurrence during the holiday season, with many families flocking to enjoy the tradition.

Take a look at our festive gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

13 houses on the street have been decked out in Christmas decorations and lights.

1. Christmas Close in Thornton

13 houses on the street have been decked out in Christmas decorations and lights. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The lights were officially turned on at 4.30pm on December 1.

2. Christmas Close in Thornton

The lights were officially turned on at 4.30pm on December 1. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
They will shine from 4.30pm until 10pm every night until New Year's Eve.

3. Christmas Close in Thornton

They will shine from 4.30pm until 10pm every night until New Year's Eve. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Residents will be collecting donations for a number of charities including Brian House Children’s Hospice and Homeless Hounds.

4. Christmas Close in Thornton

Residents will be collecting donations for a number of charities including Brian House Children’s Hospice and Homeless Hounds. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Visitors to the street will also be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke!

5. Christmas Close in Thornton

Visitors to the street will also be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke! | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The tradition was started around 20 years ago.

6. Christmas Close in Thornton

The tradition was started around 20 years ago. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeResidentsChristmasThornton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice