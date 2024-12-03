13 astounding pictures as the Fylde coast's most festive street lights up once again

Residents living on Borage Close unofficially change the street’s name to Christmas Close every December.

The event has become a popular occurrence during the holiday season, with many families flocking to enjoy the tradition.

Christmas Close in Thornton 13 houses on the street have been decked out in Christmas decorations and lights.

Christmas Close in Thornton The lights were officially turned on at 4.30pm on December 1.

Christmas Close in Thornton They will shine from 4.30pm until 10pm every night until New Year's Eve.

Christmas Close in Thornton Residents will be collecting donations for a number of charities including Brian House Children's Hospice and Homeless Hounds.

Christmas Close in Thornton Visitors to the street will also be able to enjoy Christmas karaoke!

Christmas Close in Thornton The tradition was started around 20 years ago.