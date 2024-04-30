In just one hour, they had collected more rubbish from the 2.7 mile coastline than Sea Life Blackpool removed across all of its 2023 beach cleans.

Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Sea Life Blackpool said; “The majority of the litter collected by our incredible 350 volunteers was predominantly plastic food packaging, however there were some unusual items too including a scooter and cooking knife. We organised our largest ever beach clean as we wanted to collect more of the rubbish blighting our beautiful beach and causing harm to local marine life than we did across all of our 2023 beach cleans.