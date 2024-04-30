11 pictures of 'incredible volunteers' taking part in Blackpool Sea Life Biggest-ever Beach Clean

An army of volunteers turned up to support Sea Life Blackpool’s biggest ever beach clean.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST

Around 350 people helped remove more than 148 kilos of litter. 

In just one hour, they had collected more rubbish from the 2.7 mile coastline than Sea Life Blackpool removed across all of its 2023 beach cleans.  

Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations at Sea Life Blackpool said; “The majority of the litter collected by our incredible 350 volunteers was predominantly plastic food packaging, however there were some unusual items too including a scooter and cooking knife. We organised our largest ever beach clean as we wanted to collect more of the rubbish blighting our beautiful beach and causing harm to local marine life than we did across all of our 2023 beach cleans. 

Volunteers collected 140 kilos of litter on Blackpool beach

Volunteers collected 140 kilos of litter on Blackpool beach

Armed with bags and grabbers, the volunteers begin the clean up

Armed with bags and grabbers, the volunteers begin the clean up

A birds eye view of the big clean up

A birds eye view of the big clean up

Volunteers at the front of the Tower

Volunteers at the front of the Tower

Big beach clean ready for the season

Big beach clean ready for the season

The big beach clean gets underway

The big beach clean gets underway

