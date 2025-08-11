100 Baton of Hope bearers to lead vital suicide awareness campaign this September

One hundred local people will carry the Baton of Hope through Blackpool and the Fylde coast on September 1, sharing powerful stories and raising awareness to tackle the stigma around suicide and promote mental health support.

On Monday September 1, one hundred local people will unite to launch this year’s Baton of Hope UK tour, carrying powerful messages of love, loss and urgent action right across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Baton of Hope Blackpool Tour. | Nicola Sandborne

This national initiative aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention and break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Starting at Blackpool’s Village Hotel at 8:30am, the Baton will begin its journey on foot, by motor vehicle, boat, horseback and even some surprise methods - moving through Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Along the route, mini hubs will provide access to vital support services covering mental health, physical wellness and more.

The Baton will visit iconic local landmarks, including Blackpool Football Club, the piers, Blackpool Zoo, as well as key locations in Lytham and Fleetwood, before returning to the seafront.

The day will culminate with a climb to the top of Blackpool Tower and a special event on the stage of the Blackpool Grand Theatre, followed by an evening celebration hosted by local celebrities Charlotte Dawson and Hayley Kay at Viva Blackpool.

Samantha Southern, Bereavement Manager at Empowerment Charity, has been instrumental in bringing the Baton of Hope to Blackpool for the first time. Having lost her husband to suicide in 2020, Samantha will walk alongside the Baton in remembrance and as a call for change.

She said: “There is so much power in connection, in community and in belongings. This initiative brings suicide out of the shadows and creates a lasting legacy for our town.”

Nicola Sandborne

Others walking include local families affected by suicide, who hope their participation will inspire open conversations and provide hope.

May Cunningham, walking for her daughter Melissa and Caroline Denye, carrying the Baton for her late husband Robert are among those sharing their stories to break the silence.

May said: “I am so honoured that her brother and I are going to be side by side on September 1st to help publicise this huge silent killer that is devastating to millions of people.

“I could not have got through this year without the support from Solace at Empowerment. Never be scared to ask anyone that big question. It could just save their life.”

May Cunningham | Nicola Sandborne

Karen Strong, a suicide survivor will carry the Baton as a symbol of hope, showing that recovery is possible even from the darkest moments.

Following the Blackpool launch, the Baton will continue its UK wide journey, concluding with an event in London on World Mental Health Day, October 10.

The public is encouraged to support the cause by lining the route or taking part in the ‘Big Puddle Jump’ fundraiser, spreading ripples of hope across the nation.

For more information or to get involved, visit Empowerment Charity’s website or contact [email protected].