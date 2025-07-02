Jaz Ampaw-Farr will confer upon her degrees later this month | No credit

A woman is set to receive two honorary degrees this summer for outstanding contributions to public life and education - after battling years of homelessness.

Jaz Ampaw-Farr, 53, will confer upon her degrees later this month.

One will be from The University of Hull in recognition of her ‘significant contribution to public speaking , particularly in leadership, resilience, wellbeing, and diversity,’ during their Summer Ceremonies on July 15.

The second will be later in the month, where Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln will present her with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of the University on July 30.

This will be for her 'record of achievement as a multi-award-winning inspirational speaker and her contribution to public life'.

These prestigious recognitions mark a powerful milestone for Ampaw-Farr, from Milton Keynes, who was raised in care and experienced homelessness in her teens.

Her life was transformed by the compassion of five teachers - everyday heroes who changed her trajectory from trauma to triumph.

Today, she is a multi-award-winning international keynote speaker, TEDx voice, and advisor to governments on education, leadership, and inclusion.

“I'm gobsmacked!” Jaz said.

“To go from being a foster kid with no family support during my degree to being honoured by two universities is surreal.

“But this isn’t just about me.

“It’s about what’s possible when you commit to being 10% braver.

“These honours are for those with care experience wondering if they belong.”

It comes after the release of Jaz’s book Because of You, This Is Me.

It’s a tribute to the teachers who helped reframe her story - it is already a UK education bestseller ahead of its official launch on 7 July.

Her short film Re-Story Your Life recently won Programmer’s Choice Award at the Diversity in Cannes Film Festival, further amplifying her message of belonging and human-first leadership.

In recent years, Ampaw-Farr has delivered more than 3,000 keynotes around the world.

She was named Speaker of the Year for three consecutive years her work shining a light on overcoming adversity is regularly compared with that of Katriona O'Sullivan and Ashley John-Baptiste.