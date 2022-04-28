With more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram and one million followers on Twitter, Trixie has proven to be one of the biggest draws in the drag scene today. Trixie previously toured in the UK in 2018, but now after a two year delay, due to Covid-19, the Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars winner will be brining her tour to the Blackpool Opera House on Friday night. When asked about how it feels to finally be coming to Blackpool

She said: “There are a few places I have been to before and Blackpool is not one of them. And these people bought tickets over two years ago. It is definitely funny at the show because at the meet and greet, everyone is telling the story about how long they have had the ticket. However, if you think of it this way, to be gauche, my booking fee has gone up a lot over the last couple of years. So if you bought this ticket two years ago, you actually bought an appreciating asset”

Trixie Mattel has broken major ground as an entertainer, first rocketing to national fame when she competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race seventh season, and

later coming back to win the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Trixie has co-created and currently stars in the comedy web

show UNHhhhwith fellow Drag Race alum Katya Zamolodchikova, which was later adapted into the Viceland program The Trixie & Katya Show.

Trixie’s latest tour, “Grown Up” will find take inspiration from previous tours, creating an intoxicating mix of their unparalleled sense of deranged and perfectly delivered humor, with serious musical chops, often including Trixie performing on guitar and autoharp and accompanied four piece band. When asked what fans can expect on the tour, Trixie aims to go over the top, whilst giving fans everything they can expect from a Trixie Mattel Show.

“I love performing in the UK. They are very studied fans, so they like my comedy because they watch all my shows. And in the UK they know a lot of my music, they come ready to hear music. I do not have to be nervous going out there because I know the fans here are like, nothing I do on stage is going to be something they didn’t hope would happen. They come for drag, comedy and guitar playing, they want the Trixie show.”

Since Trixie’s debut on Drag Race in 2015, the series has expanded all over the world, including the United Kingdom with Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, with queens like Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tayce all making a name for themselves. When asked about their thoughts on the rise of UK drag, Trixie mentioned she had not seen the series but had admiration for the UK drag scene.

“I have never seen Drag Race UK, everyone can fight me. But I will say this about drag in the UK, it is a lot like New York drag, where the drag queens are primarily performers first, and so the nature of drag shows here are usually one queen, one microphone, lip syncs, they have to fill a whole hour. It is more like a cabaret act. Whereas American drag queens are used to filling three to five minutes and usually it’s lip syncs or dancing. So it is a different approach.”

After competing twice in the competition, when asked about whether or not she would return to Drag Race for a third time if there were to be an all winners season, Trixie was stated she would not compete.

“I’m done. I would not do it. I was asked to do this winners season and I graciously declined. I am not a competitor. I do marathons, that’s my little competition for myself. But, competition in drag does not bring out the best in me. In real life, drag is about doing whatever you want and no one says anything. And then Drag Race is about doing what you are told and having it evaluated, and I do not care to do that. In 2014-2015, when I ranked fourth on Drag Race, I remember them saying you are not Americas next drag superstar, and even then I felt like that had nothing to do with me. I was like, you think that, but that did not make me feel I couldn’t do whatever I wanted.”

After breaking all the boundaries and setting new records around the world, breaking into the world of cosmetics, selling out shows and creating new content, when asked how would Trixie Mattel like to be remembered, the first word that came to mind was, “Thin.”

"Oh my god, she was so thin. Thin, thin, thin and rich. She was so thin, now I understand why she died, she was so thin. Remember when we went to dinner together? No? That’s how I want to be remembered. But more seriously, I’m really gung ho about Trixie and I go all in on every single thing. And people know that now, so that is what they will remember. That b**** was wild. That b**** put herself in any situation and just did it.”

