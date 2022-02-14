RuPaul's Drag Race queens will be dazzling fans Tuesday night.

Some of the best drag queens from across the country will be performing live at the Blackpool Winter Gardens, as they prepare the lip sync for their lives! Here is all you need to know about tomorrow night's performance of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Live:

What is RuPaul's Drag Race?

RuPual’s Drag Race is a reality competition show that started in 2009, in which the world's best drag queens come together to take part in a series of challenges, including fashion extravaganza, lip syncs, impressions and much more. Hosted by drag icon RuPaul Charles, the hit series made its way to the UK, and has had huge success, just coming off the third season.

Who will be performing?

Several queens from season two will be performing like Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and winner of season two, Laurence Chaney. The stars will be showing off their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent as they wow the audiences with their latest drag fashion and performances.

When will performances start?

Performances will take place on Tuesday 15th February and will start at 7:30PM.

How much are tickets?