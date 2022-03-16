The Ad Van that DPAC has put in place for the protest

When will the protest be taking place?

Protesters will gather at St John’s Square in Blackpool town centre at 10am on Friday, March 18 and will be there all day. On Saturday, March 19 a march will begin at the Comedy Carpet on Blackpool Promenade at 11am and will end at the Winter Gardens.

What is the march route?

The march route laid out by DPAC

The march will begin at the Comedy Carpet. Participants will walk with a samba band, flags and banners up the Promenade, and turn right onto Church Street, and will march all the way up to the Winter Gardens.

Have the police been informed?

Wendy Fell, of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trade Union Council, has assured that DPAC have “got things agreed with the police who will be all over that area of Blackpool.”

What will happen at the protests?

On the Friday protest, stalls will be placed outside the Winter Gardens, with speakers set to talk about standing up against racism and for refugees, NHS privatisation and the environment. At Saturday’s demonstration, Morris dancers and samba bands will be performing, as well as pots and pans being banged outside the conference venue during Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech.

What are they protesting about?

The protest aims to highlight concerns over the soaring cost of living, NHS crisis and environmental issues.

Can anyone turn up?

The Disabled People Against Cuts organisation say people are free to come along and observe or take part.