DPAC announced on Sunday night that the protest will be going ahead, after the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared that its demonstration on the Saturday of the conference weekend was postponed.

The route, as well as social media posts. will be announced within the coming days on the DPAC social media pages.

Wendy Fell of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trade Union Council implored the public to join in for the betterment of those who live with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference is to take place at the Blackpool Winter Gardens new Conference and Exhibition Centre

She spoke on why the protest is taking place and said: "With the price rises and cost of living crisis, disabled people face the devastating impacts of poverty more fiercely than other demographic.

"Please do all you can to help us in that crucial task.”

The Conservative Party Conference is the first major political conference to take place inside the new £28m Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

It is the first time the party has held a conference in Blackpool since 2007, and is set to be met with backlash from DPAC.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak

DPAC was formed in 2010 by a group of disabled people during the Birmingham cuts demonstrations.

They are a group that works to help those with disabilities suffering with austerity cuts and a lack of fundamental rights.

Wendy Fell said: "Within 24 hours we and allies locally have turned round the TUC pulling out.

Boris Johnson set to attend the conference on Saturday

"We have got things agreed with the police who will be all over that area of Blackpool.”

Posting online, she said: “The Conservatives haven’t had a conference here since 2007 and it warrants a big turnout to let them know we’re watching.

"Watching as they trash our NHS, increase food bank use, give their mates lucrative contracts, fail to deliver on any promises, ignore the refugee crisis, refuse to act on the environment, the cost of living crisis and so much more.”

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is set to close the conference on Saturday night, along with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

Many more are set to take to the stage for key note speeches and meetings on Friday and Saturday.

Several roads are set to close during the time of the conference, starting tomorrow, March 15 until Saturday, March 19. Blackpool Council is working alongside Lancashire Police and the Winter Gardens to make sure that all security measures are in place for the weekend.

Coun Lynn Williams, Blackpool Council’s Leader, said: “We’re delighted that Blackpool is set to host its first major political conference in 15 years.

"This is a high-profile event which will bring increased footfall to the town centre, so naturally there will be a detailed security operation in place.