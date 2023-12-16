Different things make everyone happy but has one neighbourhood in Lancashire hit the sweet spot? We ask people where they think the happiest place to live on the Fylde Coast is...

Various places in Lancashire made it to Rightmove's ‘happy at home’ index last week, which asked residents how they feel about their area based on 13 ‘happiness factors’.

Chorley came third in the north west, followed by Burnley in 11th place, Preston in 17th and Blackburn in 18th- but what about the Fylde Coast?

The Blackpool Gazette took to Facebook to ask it readers where the happiest place on the Fylde Coast is and nearly 200 people responded with their suggestions.

Take a look at where the people of Lancashire have suggested and their reasons for doing so.

Fleetwood

Bryan Wood: I love living in Fleetwood. So friendly, lovely parks and walks, some cracking eateries and a good tram and bus service.

The Witches Hat: "Fleetwood. Our community is amazing x"

Susan Tomlinson: "Fleetwood been here 17 years now and love it"

Jamie Nield, Nicholas Riding, Sandra Shephard and Margaret Blake also said Fleetwood

Cleveleys

Jane Littlewood said "Cleveleys - without a doubt" which got an impressive 17 likes and a reply that read "100%"

Jean Jackson: "We love Cleveleys!" got six likes.

Aaron Louch, Richard Steven Small, Kathleen Ann O'Donnell, Susan Farrell, Brent Carragher, Jack Duckworth and Ro Jordan also said this.

Little Thornton and Stanah were also mentioned

Lytham St Annes

Julie Casson: "St Anne's by fa[]r, great prom, beach, pier, fountains, gardens, mini train, golf courses, restaurants and more, no competition

Joanne Gardner said "St Annes" and got nine likes, whilst six others also also said this.

Debbie Lewers said "Lytham St Anne's on the North Promenade" and William Ryan also said "Lytham St Annes".

Five others just said "Lytham"

Where is the happiest place to live on the Fylde Coast? Image: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

Near Stanley Park in Blackpool

Kevin William Pratt: "Stanley park/Great Marton nice green area with great walks."

Neville Aplin: "near stanley park love living round there"

Stephen Cheatley also said near Stanley Park.

Layton in Blackpool

Paul Archer: "Layton, only 10 minutes from town and the promenade."

Marione Nixon: "...just moved to layton and it's got a great community spirit"

Poulton

Helen Mair: "Poulton for me. Close enough to the coast, but has everything within the small town. Away from the hub and bustle of Blackpool. Love it. Gladys Coulter, Brent Carragher, Tunz Guitars and Adam Kean also said Poulton

Norbreck

Marilynne Tomlinson wrote: "My flat in Norbreck facing the Irish Sea. I can see the Illuminated trams go past, the ferries in and out of Heysham and the sea splashing over the sea wall on rough days." Her comment got 17 likes.

Bispham

Caroline Bates wrote "I love living in Bispham!" which got 14 likes and three other people also said this.

Other places to shout-out

Paula Mclaren: "[Blackpool] Town centre for me,may not be pretty but walk out of the door and I'm there....."

Emma Hollindale: "Westby with Plumptons is the loveliest place."

Kelly-Marie Cartmell: "Newton, nice quite village"

Jan Pulfrey: "Just moved to Elswick and love it here!"

Lesley Salthouse: "Freckleton is a lovely place to live"