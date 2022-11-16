Last week, the Gazette revealed that a new Flannels store was coming to the old Debenhams unit in Blackpool, alongside a Frasers department store and a Sports Direct.

Business leaders welcomed the news and on Facebook there was quite a mixed reaction, but for readers who may not know what Flannels is, we're here to help fill you in…

What is Flannels?

Flannels is coming to Blackpool, but what can readers expect from the store?

Flannels is an upmarket fashion store that was launched as a menswear store in Knutsford, Cheshire in 1976, but since then it has expanded into being a luxury retailer for men, women and children.

Whilst its founder Neil Prosser was the managing director up until 2017, Flannels was then bought by the Fraser Group, which is also the parent company of House of Fraser, Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels, USC, Lillywhites, Evans Cycles and Everlast Fitness Club.

What sort of items does it sell?

Flannels sells menswear, womenswear and kidswear including clothing, underwear, jackets, shoes, bags and accessories.

The store also sells beauty items for both sexes, such as fragrances, skin care products, makeup, bath and body, men's grooming, and haircare products.

Prices vary across the store's brands but are generally higher than your average high street retailer, with some of the most luxurious brands selling items for up to £5,000.

What brands are available?

Flannels sells a long list of luxury designers including Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Tom Ford, Versace, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Paco Rabanne, and Prada.

There's also Viktor and Rolf, Alexander McQueen, Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Dior, Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, Alexander Wang, Stella McCartney, Off-White, Stone Island, Supreme and Michael Kors.

Other high end brands on offer include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ted Baker, Barbour, Moncler and Canada Goose, whilst sportswear brands such as Adidas, Puma, Nike, Fred and Perry, Champion, Under Armour and Lacoste are available.

Brands selling exclusively beauty items include Clinique, Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay Jean Paul Gualtier, Origins, Morphe, Lancome, Laura Mercier, Chloe, Origins, Kiehls, and Estee Lauder.

Flannels also sells Jo Malone candles and perfumes, Thomas Sabo and Tiffany jewelry, Cartier sunglasses, and shoe brands such as Birkenstock, Timberland, Ugg, Clarks and Crocs.

Where can I find a store?