These photos throw back the years when the highly anticipated school proms were in full swing

We love sharing our photos with you for prom season to remind you of those memories. It was all about the stunning gowns, sharp suits, impressive modes of transport and one last party before closing the final chapter on school life. Can you remember your school prom? You might be able to spot yourself in these photos.

Bispham High School year 11 prom at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool. L-R Amy Pender, Amber Heacock, Gabby Mottram, Shoreni Foster and Grace Booth-Isherwood.

Millfield High School, Coral Lindsley, Hayley Carr, Hannah Tolmie and Samantha Tempest. Picture by Kevin Walsh

Bispham High School year 11 prom at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool. L-R Brett Freeman, Adam Recsetar and Jordan Jebson

Lytham St Annes High School Prom / leavers ball at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. L-R are Nick Kay, Heidi Quine, Lucie Sumner and Lucas Curnow.

Bispham High School year 11 prom at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool. L-R Josh Cressey, Max Webster, Rhys Mullan and Luke Kenyon.

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School prom was held at the De Vere Hotel, Blackpool.

