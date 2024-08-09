I can't wait for the next one! Rumours Reunion at Trilogy in Blackpool through 27 epic pictures

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:10 GMT

Rumours Reunion was an unforgettable afternoon for those who remember the nightclub first time round.

This is the last collection of photos from an epic event, capturing the party mood which everyone has raved about. On Facebook, Lynne McDonald said: “Was a great afternoon out! Actually did feel like rumours. Can’t wait for the next one!”

Not pictured? Here are the other two galleries: I loved Rumours! 50 incredible party pictures from Blackpool's Rumours Reunion at Trilogy

47 sensational pictures of Rumours Reunion held at Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool

Trilogy

1. Rumours Reunion, Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

Trilogy

2. Rumours Reunion Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

Trilogy

3. Rumours Reunion Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

Trilogy

4. Rumours Reunion, Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

Trilogy

5. Rumours Reunion, Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

Trilogy

6. Rumours Reunion, Part 3

Trilogy | Trilogy

