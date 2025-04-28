These fabulous pictures round-up Blackpool in 1960.
From politicians in town to Sir Cliff Richard hanging his washing on a drying rack at home, these superb pictures are window into past times.
1. 1960s Blackpool
28th August 1965: Holidaymakers riding donkeys on a busy beach in Blackpool, Lancashire with Blackpool Tower in the background | Getty Images
2. 1960s Blackpool
St Joseph's Road, Queenstown in 1962 .The area was known as Queenstown from the 1870s but is now named Queens Park. | National World
3. 1960s Blackpool
The Palace Theatre buildings on Blackpool Promenade under demolition in 1962. Lewis's department store was later built on this site | National World
4. 1960s Blackpool
A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968 | Getty Images
5. 1960s Blackpool
5th July 1966: Blackpool-born boxer Brian London arrives in London for his fight with Muhammad Ali, accompanied by boxing promoter Jack Solomons | Getty Images
6. 1960s Blackpool
27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool | Getty Images
