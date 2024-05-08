19 of the best retro photos to take you back to Blackpool in the 1960s from Brian London to Cliff Richard

These incredible pictures hark back to the decade of the 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 8th May 2024, 14:33 BST

They remember Blackpool boxer Brian London and Sir Cliff Richard hanging his socks up on a drying rack at home, beach scenes, our streets and news stories which shaped the town during the decade.

5th July 1966: Blackpool-born boxer Brian London arrives in London for his fight with Muhammad Ali, accompanied by boxing promoter Jack Solomons

27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool

28th August 1965: Holidaymakers riding donkeys on a busy beach in Blackpool, Lancashire with Blackpool Tower in the background

16th July 1961: Survivors stumble away from the wreckage of the crashed Blackpool holiday train. Six people were killed and 120 injured

Frank Cousins (1904 - 1986), General Secretary of the Transport and General Workers' Union (TGWU) addresses the opening of the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, 3rd October 1961

British Conservative politician Duncan Sandys (1908 - 1987) with his wife Marie-Claire during the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, 12th October 1966

