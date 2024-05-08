They remember Blackpool boxer Brian London and Sir Cliff Richard hanging his socks up on a drying rack at home, beach scenes, our streets and news stories which shaped the town during the decade.
5th July 1966: Blackpool-born boxer Brian London arrives in London for his fight with Muhammad Ali, accompanied by boxing promoter Jack Solomons
27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool
28th August 1965: Holidaymakers riding donkeys on a busy beach in Blackpool, Lancashire with Blackpool Tower in the background
16th July 1961: Survivors stumble away from the wreckage of the crashed Blackpool holiday train. Six people were killed and 120 injured
Frank Cousins (1904 - 1986), General Secretary of the Transport and General Workers' Union (TGWU) addresses the opening of the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, 3rd October 1961
British Conservative politician Duncan Sandys (1908 - 1987) with his wife Marie-Claire during the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, 12th October 1966
