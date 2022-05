In fact they’re so good, beaches at Blackpool, Morecambe, Fleetwood and Cleveleys have all been honoured in this year’s Seaside Awards, organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

More details on Blackpool here

More details on Morecambe here

More details on Fleetwood and Cleveleys here

So fish out your bucket and spade, blow up your dinghy and dust off the sun cream!

Here are nine of the best beaches to visit for a sunny day out ...

1. Blackpool Sea, sand, donkey rides, piers - what's not to like about Blackpool Beach? One of the most popular in the country for families Photo: jpi Photo Sales

2. St Annes At St Annes seafront and beach feature miles of open public land to explore. It’s an enormous natural beach Photo: jpi Photo Sales

3. Morecambe Morecambe’s two bathing beaches have been recognised as some of the best in the country Photo: jpi Photo Sales

4. Cleveleys Mary’s Shell on Cleveleys beach is a piece of public art. Find it on the sands near the seafront cafe, opposite Jubilee Gardens Photo: jpi Photo Sales