St Annes Tennis Club welcomes German visitors as part of twinning arrangement with Werne

There was plenty of on-court action as St Annes Tennis Club hosted visitors from Germany as part of its long-standing twinning arrangement with the town of Werne.

By Julia Bennett
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Players were hosted by families from the club and enjoyed events including a concert at Lytham Hall, a Hawaiian themed party and a hotly contested tennis tournament.

They also played padel tennis at the new Padel Tennis Centre at Lowther Gardens in Lytham and enjoyed a walk near Freckleton.

St Annes Tennis Club hosted visitors from Germany as part of its long-standing twinning arrangement with the town of Werne. Pictured Ian McGuinness and Michael Ledford with Bernd Scholle and Vinnie Luekel

Started in 1980, with a small group travelling from the Blau Weiss Tennis Club in Werne, with the town also later being twinned with St Annes, the trip sees players from St Annes going out to Germany on alternate years.

This year saw 12 German visitors who took the annual trophy home after their 4-2 victory over St Annes Tennis Club.

The club based on Wyredale Road was founded in 1901 and has more than 330 members.

Visitors and members enjoying a walk near Freckleton
Players Connor Robson and Fleming Neuhaus St Annes Tennis Club hosted visitors from Germany as part of its long-standing twinning arrangement with the town of Werne.
